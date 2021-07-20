Gold built on the previous day’s bounce from the $1,795 region, or one-week lows and edged higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The XAU/USD held on to its gains through the early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains, up little around $1,815
Gold built on the previous day’s bounce from the $1,795 region, or one-week lows and edged higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The XAU/USD held on to its gains through the early …