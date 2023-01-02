Less trading activity is expected ahead amid the festive mood in the global market. Going forward, investors will keep an eye on US ISM Manufacturing PMI data. Gold price (XAU/USD) is struggling to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to extend above $1,820 decisively ahead of US ISM data - January 1, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD lures bulls ahead of Federal Reserve Minutes, United States Nonfarm Payrolls - January 1, 2023
- Bhopal: New Year, Price of commercial LPG, automobile, gold goes up - January 1, 2023