Gold price is facing barricades in stretching its recovery move further ahead of US NFP data. The Fed might continue its interest rates on an elevated level for a longer period. An upbeat US ADP …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to extend gains on upbeat US ADP Employment data - January 5, 2023
- Digging For Gold Inside An Epiphany Cake - January 5, 2023
- How much?! Someone’s charging over $1 million for World Juniors gold medal game tickets - January 5, 2023