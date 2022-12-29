Gold price is struggling to surpass the crucial resistance of $1,810.00 amid a risk-off mood. Fresh stipulations of arrivals from China from various nations are expected to strengthen the US Dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to kiss $1,810 as risk-off mood remains solid - December 29, 2022
- Gold prices rise, silver unchanged - December 28, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 29 Dec: Profit taking hits prices, dollar down; Gold to be range bound, traders eye China - December 28, 2022