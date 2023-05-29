Gold price (XAU/USD) is facing fragile barricades around $1,945.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is expected to move higher as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has retreated after a pullback move to near 104.20. The approval of a raise in the US debt-ceiling has pushed the USD index under pressure.
