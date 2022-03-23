XAU/USD is juggling near $1,920 as investors await the roadmap of six rate hikes from Fed’s Powell. More focus on price stability has opened doors for a 50 bps interest rate hike. Improvement in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stuck around $1,920 on a likely hawkish path in Fed Powell’s speech - March 22, 2022
- US stocks rebound as investors brace for rate hikes, bond yields higher, oil, gold down - March 22, 2022
- COMEX Gold And Silver Prices - March 22, 2022