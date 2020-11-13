Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stuck between $1890-$1850, awaits a range breakout

Gold stuck in an $1890-1850 range after Monday’s 5% slump. Traders divided between rising covid infections, vaccine optimism. Four-hour chart warrants caution while below $1900 mark. Gold’s (XAU/USD) …
