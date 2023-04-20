Gold price climbs and reclaims the $2,000 after traveling towards weekly lows on Wednesday at $1,969.34, though economic data from the United States (US) bolstered the yellow-metal. In addition, US bond yields are falling, weakening the US Dollar (USD). At the time of typing, the XAU/USD is trading at $2,006.91, above its opening price by 0.61%.
