Gold price advances almost 1% as the Greenback (USD) gets battered across the board, undermined by falling US Treasury bond yields after data prompted investors to cut bets on additional rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Hence, XAU/USD is trading at $1,937.89 a troy ounce after hitting a daily low of $1,914.57.
