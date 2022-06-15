Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surges to near $1,820 on soaring market mood, Fed in focus

Gold price is facing a hurdle around $1,820.00, however, the recovery looks firmer amid a risk-on mood. Investors have started accepting the fact that a 75 bps rate hike is imminent. The 10-year US …
