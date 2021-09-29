A modest pullback in the US bond yields assisted gold to gain positive traction on Wednesday. A strong follow-through USD rally and the risk-on impulse kept a lid on any meaningful upside. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, seems poised to slide further - September 29, 2021
- CANADA STOCKS-Toronto futures propped up by rising gold prices - September 29, 2021
- Gold snaps 5-day losing streak, up Rs 281 on positive global cues, weaker rupee; silver nears Rs 60,000/kg - September 29, 2021