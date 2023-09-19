Adding credence to the Gold price optimism, the 21 DMA is set to break above the 200 DMA to validate a Bull Cross. On the other hand, failure to resist above the 50 DMA barrier at $1,932, Gold sellers will fight back control and target the key support at $$1,922, where the 21 and 200 DMAs meet.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD targets 100 DMA at $1,945 amid impending Bull Cross - September 19, 2023
- SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) ETF nears a key price as US debt hits $33T - September 19, 2023
- Gold edges higher to best level since September 1 as dollar eases - September 19, 2023