Gold price is positioned for a fresh uptrend above the $1,950 barrier. Russian attack on Ukraine’s nuclear power plant, soaring oil prices fuel risk-aversion. Symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD targets $1,975 amid a triangle breakout, Ukraine crisis, NFP eyed - March 4, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Geopolitical tensions, high inflation to lend support to yellow metal - March 4, 2022
- Gold Price Analysis: Bullish pennant, Ukraine woes favor XAU/USD bulls above $1,900, US NFP eyed - March 3, 2022