Gold rebounds from intraday low, prints two-day downtrend. Firmer US dollar weighs on the commodities during quiet session. Covid, Sino-American headlines join mixed Fedspeak to back the bears. Chart …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable amid firmer US dollar, bearish technicals - June 29, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD teases bears near $1,780 amid steady Treasury yields - June 29, 2021
- Gold Price Today, 29 June 2021: Gold remains below Rs 47,000 on weak global cues; short-term trend sideways - June 29, 2021