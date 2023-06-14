Gold price licks its wound after rejection again above 21-Daily Moving Average at $1,960. US Dollar stays weak as US Treasury bond yields retreat ahead of Federal Reserve decision. Gold price tested 100 DMA on United States Consumer Price Index data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tested 100 DMA on US CPI, what’s next on Federal Reserve decision? - June 14, 2023
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal rates edge up in early trade; what should be your strategy for gold today? - June 14, 2023
- US Inflation Slows, Giving Room for Fed to Pause Rate Hikes - June 14, 2023