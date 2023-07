XAU/USD fell near the 100-day SMA near $1,960 but held weekly gains. USD continued to gain ground on Friday following solid Jobless Claims data. At the end of the week, the XAU/USD traded near the 100-day Simple Moving Average of $1,962, experiencing a 0.30% decline but recorded a weekly gain, its third in a row.

