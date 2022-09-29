Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD ticks down amid dollar recovery and increasing yields – TDS

Gold has failed to build on Wednesday’s gains as US yields have reversed back higher. Economists at TD Securities expect the yellow metal to remain under pressure as the US dollar is also in demand.
