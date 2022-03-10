Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to advance nicely fueled by heightened geopolitical risks and higher inflation – ANZ

Gold has rallied to a 19-month high as the US move to ban Russian oil imports fuelled concerns over inflation and economic growth. Strategists at ANZ Bank expect the yellow metal to continue …
