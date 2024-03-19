GBP/USD staged a modest rebound after touching its lowest level in two weeks below 1.2700 on Tuesday. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar hold its ground and limits the pair’s upside as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to Attract Support - March 19, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to benefit from an unchanged “dot plot” – Commerzbank - March 19, 2024
- Avino Silver Gold Mines earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting - March 19, 2024