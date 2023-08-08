For Gold to begin climbing again, the market’s remaining rate hike expectations need to disappear. We expect this to happen during the course of the fourth quarter. We, therefore, believe that XAU/USD will initially continue to hover around the $1,950 mark and will then rise to $2,000 by year’s end.
