GBP/USD is hovering around the 1.2700 level, struggling for a clear direction in the European session. Fears of recession and the US-China tussle put a floor under US Dollar, weighing on the major.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to consolidate as strong data will keep the Fed hawkish in the short term – ANZ - July 4, 2023
- Gold prices rise ₹130, silver prices jump ₹100 amid strong global cues - July 4, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD accelerates to near $1,930 despite upbeat hawkish Fed bets - July 4, 2023