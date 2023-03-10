“If US labour market data turn out once again to be more buoyant than expected, the Gold price risks sliding further to below the $1,800 mark.” “Gold market risks suffering a setback in the event of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to dip below $1,800 on strong US NFP report – Commerzbank - March 10, 2023
- Gold jumps Rs 395; silver declines Rs 115 - March 10, 2023
- Gold set for weekly drop amid rate rise pressures - March 10, 2023