Gold suffered heavy losses on Thursday and closed below $1,800. On Friday, XAU/USD is seeing a renewed uptick towards $1,800 but downside risks remain intact as investors gear up for the US December …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to edge lower on strong NFP - January 7, 2022
- Gold price today falls to lowest in nearly 2 months, silver rates drop - January 7, 2022
- Time to buy as next price rise looms: Gold set for biggest weekly fall since late-November - January 7, 2022