Whilst we see room for further tactical gains towards $1,876/96 and potentially beyond, the overall environment remains choppy, which keeps our broader technical outlook neutral.” “With Bloomberg Commodity TR Index (BCOM) weakening and Gold stabilizing,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price dips from six-month peak on short-term profit taking - December 28, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold drifts lower from 6-month highs on dollar uptick - December 28, 2022
- Gold prices retreat after touching highest level since June - December 28, 2022