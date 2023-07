Gold saw a sharp pullback on Thursday. But Gold is still expected to eventually retest the $2,063/75 record highs, economists at Credit Suisse report. We maintain our long-held view for a major floor to be found the key rising 200-DMA of $1,883 and for an eventual retest of major resistance at the $2,063/2,075 record highs to be seen.

