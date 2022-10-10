Gold price is at five-day lows below $1,700. XAU/USD looks to test the horizontal 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1,679 as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pierces back below the 50.00 level, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Gold price is at five-day lows below $1,700. XAU/USD looks to test the horizontal 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1,679 as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pierces back below the 50.00 level, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Discussion about this post