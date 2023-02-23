The long-term 200-DMA, currently seen at $1,776, is expected to floor the yellow metal at the very latest, according to strategists at Credit Suisse. “Gold has been capped at resistance at $1,973/98 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to find solid floor at the 200-DMA of $1,776 – Credit Suisse - February 23, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds from monthly lows, still under pressure near critical $1,820 - February 23, 2023
- Newmont misses Q4 earnings, revenue slips on lower gold prices - February 23, 2023