Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to have a hard time reclaiming $1,800

Gold keeps the red for the third day in the row amid quiet markets. Year-end flows are set to keep XAU/USD choppy around $1,800, according to FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta. “Gold is extending the previous …
