Economists at ANZ Bank analyze Gold (XAU/USD) outlook. Strong labour data suggests the Fed needs to tightening monetary policy more to bring inflation into its target range. While this remains a short-term headwind for Gold, other factors are supportive. The recent price dip presents a buying opportunity to build fresh long positions.
