Gold price has lost its bullish momentum and declined below $2,000 before staging a modest rebound. XAU/USD holds in positive territory amid broad-based US Dollar weakness but recovering US T-bond yields make it difficult for the pair to gather bullish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to hit $2,100 by year-end – UBS - April 11, 2023
- Bank Collapse and Upcoming Earnings Drive Gold Prices Higher - April 11, 2023
- Why New Gold Stock Was Shining Today - April 11, 2023