Gold attracted some dip-buying on the first day of a new week and reversed a major part of the previous week’s pullback from a two-month high. Economists at TD Securities expect the yellow metal to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction: XAU/USD bets on reaching 1,855.31 at start of the week, trading opportunity - January 24, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to hold near the $1,830 level – TDS - January 24, 2022
- Shanta Gold Forecasts Production Growth in 2022 — Commodity Comment - January 24, 2022