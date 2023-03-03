Gold price is regaining upside traction. Will XAU/USD buyers recapture critical 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) resistance? FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta analyzes the pair’s technical outlook. “Gold bulls …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to make headway for another run higher on daily closing above 21-DMA - March 3, 2023
- Gold price today, March 3: Yellow metal surges on MCX as Rupee rises against $; should you buy? Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities - March 3, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold eyes best week since mid-Jan as traders gauge U.S. rate hike path - March 3, 2023