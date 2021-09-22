Gold remains entrenched in its range, although still capped at its July/August highs at $1832/34, strategists at Credit Suisse report. XAU/USD to enjoy a deeper recovery on a brea …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to mark a change of trend lower only below $1691/71 – Credit Suisse - September 22, 2021
- Gold, Silver prices today: Yellow metal records dip; silver jumps on MCX| Check latest rates here - September 22, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD find acceptance above this key level? Evergrande, Fed in focus - September 22, 2021