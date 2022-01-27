Gold has risen but remains caught in its broader range. XAU/USD snapped its recent uptrend to two-month highs of $1,854 and slumped to five-day lows just above $1,810 in the aftermath of the Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to open up support at $1,691/76 on removal of $1,759/54 – Credit Suisse - January 27, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sees a dead cat bounce towards $1,822 – Confluence Detector - January 27, 2022
- Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at TD Securities - January 27, 2022