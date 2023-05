Strategists at Crédit Agricole have made an upward revision to their Gold price forecast for 2024. “We now expect Gold to peak at $2,050 by Q1 2024 and then ease back to $2,000 by the end of Q2 2024. We continus to hold our previous target of $2,000 for the precious metal by the end of 2023.”

