Gold has rallied toward a new all-time high above $2,070. What is the expectation of gold prices in 6-12 months? Strategists at Standard Chartered expect the yellow metal to surpa …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Gold, Silver Rates Surge On Safe-Haven Buying - March 9, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to perform strongly and surpass the $2,070 high – Standard Chartered - March 9, 2022
- Gold prices hit new all-time high - March 9, 2022