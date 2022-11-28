The market reaction to S&P Global’s PMI surveys suggests that the US Dollar might come under selling pressure if the ISM’s PMI report shows that price pressures continued to ease in November while the activity contracted.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to preserve bullish momentum on weak NFP report - November 28, 2022
- If the Correction is Over, It Can Mean One Thing for the Gold Price - November 28, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Grind - November 28, 2022