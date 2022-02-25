Gold has rallied to $1,971/oz. In order to build a portfolio robust enough to navigate the Ukraine crisis, economists at UBS see holding the yellow metal as a key action. Using co …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to push higher towards $2,000 protracted escalation in Ukraine – UBS - February 25, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $2,000 in coming sessions - February 25, 2022
- Gold Climbs as Traders Weigh War, Sanctions Against Rate Hike - February 25, 2022