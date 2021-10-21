Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to reach $1800 on a break above channel hurdle at $1791

On Thursday, gold price added to Wednesday’s gains and hit four-day highs at $1789 before reversing slightly. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, the upside bias still remains in place in the near …
