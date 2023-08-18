GBP/USD regained its traction and recovered to the 1.2750 area after dropping below 1.2700 on disappointing UK Retail Sales data earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the US Dollar consolidates its weekly gains and helps the pair hold its ground.
