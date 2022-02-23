Given that the situation in Ukraine is deteriorating further and a military conflict cannot be ruled out, we believe the gold price is likely to quickly regain the $1,900 mark and then continue …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to regain the $1,900 mark and continue climbing beyond it – Commerzbank - February 23, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Lower but Remains Buoyed by Geopolitics - February 23, 2022
- Caviar launches gold Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - February 23, 2022