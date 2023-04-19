Gold price is showing a sheer volatility contraction after a recovery move. The upside in the Gold price looks capped amid a solid recovery in the USD Index. Investors have channelized their funds …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to resume its downside journey amid hawkish Fed bets – Confluence Detector - April 19, 2023
- Gold knocks the door for higher prices - April 19, 2023
- Gold and Silver prices today, April 19, in different cities - April 19, 2023