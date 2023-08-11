The latest CPI print was a bit of a head fake for Gold markets, initially generating a rally than a drop back to the daily lows. Economists at TD Securities analyze XAU/USD outlook. We think that Gold runs below $1,900 support from here should data remain firm and inflation edge higher due to energy.
