Gold bulls are re-attempting the key $1,814 hurdle amid buying resurgence. Acceptance above the latter is critical for further upside, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta report. $1,814 rem …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold trading – Understanding the supply and demand for gold - December 28, 2021
- Where do you see gold prices by the end of 2022 - December 28, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to see further gains once above $1,814 - December 28, 2021