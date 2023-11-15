GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2450 in the European morning on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation softened to 4.6% in October from 6.7% in September, causing Pound Sterling to lose interest. Top-tier US data awaited.
