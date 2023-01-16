However, a close below the $1,917 range could be consistent with marginal algo liquidations, but more substantial selling flow from trend followers would only be expected if prices break below the $1, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to see substantial selling flow on a break below $1,865 – TDS - January 16, 2023
- Gold prices seen rising towards record highs as rate rises near end - January 16, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Running Out of Steam? - January 16, 2023