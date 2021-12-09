As ultra-loose monetary policy nears an end and stimulus starts to shrink, supports for the precious metals sector are likely to wane in 2022, in the view of strategists at ANZ Bank. They expect gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases towards $1,780 on resurgent USD demand - December 9, 2021
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound as Traders Deal with CPI Report, Omicron and Fed - December 9, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to sink towards $1,600 by end-2022 – ANZ - December 9, 2021