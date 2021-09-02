Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to slide below $1800 on strong NFP – OCBC

Gold was virtually unchanged on the day, rising a mere 0.02% to close at $1813.90. XAU/USD is expected to continue with its sideways movement ahead of Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls. A robust report could …
