Gold continues to hold over the 78.6% retracement at $1722. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the yellow metal to move back lower from the $1834 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures rise, but pare gains after CPI inflation report - October 13, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to slip back to the $1670 June 2020 low on a break below $1722 – Commerzbank - October 13, 2021
- Amarillo’s new gold deposit at least 200 metres deep - October 13, 2021