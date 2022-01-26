Gold price is treading water below $1,850 heading into the Fed showdown this Wednesday. As FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, death cross confirmation and potential Fed hawkishness keep doors open for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Buoyed by Volatility Ahead of Fed – Levels for XAU/USD - January 26, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to stage a correction on hawkish pivot from the Fed - January 26, 2022
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Hits Dh223.75 Per Gram - January 26, 2022